Assuming I need 35K for a downpayment and I have 50K in an RRSP 50k in a TFSA and 20k in a non-registered account— which account is it best to draw from? My assumption is that cleaning out the non-registered account first would be best since it isn’t tax advantaged, but what account should be used for the remainder? My guess is the RRSP is best since the advantage of this one is the tax write off when you make the contribution, which I’d have already received— and the TFSA is more multifunctional, and easy to access if needed in the future.

All funds are in all accounts are in total market index funds, and I have no concerns about my ability to repay the RRSP withdrawal over the 15 year period identified under the first time home buyer’s plan.