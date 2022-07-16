1. Background

1.1. Fiat notes

When I do some work for someone, and he/she pays me money, such as a 5 USD note, then the note is simply an indication of debt. I.e. an indication that I can get something worth 5 USD any time later. E.g. I may later on spend it to get a drink, food, etc. Before I spend that 5 USD note, it is just a debt (not of use) until I use it.

The reason this works is because people agree that a 5 USD note has certain value. So, while others do not know exactly what I did to the person which persuaded him/her to give me the 5 USD note, they know that the person perceived the work as worthy of 5 USD, and this is sufficient to people.

1.2. Transactions log

Imagine a transactions database, that specifies (in enough detail) that works done to different people.

For example, instead of stating that I received a 5 USD note from someone, it rather states the work that I did to that person, such as offering him two cups of coffee.

Then, instead of that person giving me a 5 USD note back, the person rather says something like "I acknowledge that these 2 cups of coffee are worth the broken window that I repaired for Alice".

This goes on recursively. E.g. Alice would have a transaction saying that "I acknowledge that the broken window that Bob repaired for me, is worth my 1 week's work for Charlie".

As we follow such recursions, we will eventually some base cases, or recursion bottoms, where we find things like "I farmed 1kg wheat and gave it to Charlie", and Charlie's confirmation "That is true; John did indeed give me 1kg of wheat".

1.2.1. Assumptions

Suppose that the transactions log is:

Computationally scalable both in space and time. I.e. it is very convenient to search the database and to resolve all recursions in instant time, even with small mobile devices. The transactions log is reliable and that its entries are actually true. For example, if you find "I gave 1kg of wheat to Charlie", then this actually did happen. There is no double spending. For example, Alice cannot use the same 1 week of her work to get goods, or services, twice. If she uses a 1-week worth of her work to get her broken window fixed, then she cannot use that 1-week's worth of work again.

2. Questions

Is this transactions log just a more detailed, or verbose, version of the fiat notes? If such transactions log exists, while honouring the assumption that it is fast/scalable and true, will it replace the fiat notes (i.e. become money)?

3. My thoughts so far

The fiat notes, or even gold coins, simply abstract the work that was done by exchanging some common commodity (or notes).

The entries in the transactions log are just a more detailed version of the same: the actual works are specified, without being abstracted by their worth in some common unit (e.g. grams of gold, USDs, etc).

Technically, if one has such the transactions log, one can recursively navigate it to eventually link entries back to goods and services, including common ones (e.g. wheat, gold), which eventually leads to allowing trading parties to reach a mutual understanding (or agreement) about the worth a given transaction entry.

For example, as these transaction logs recursively link people to each other, we will find out things, such as: the coffee that I was making, was benefiting a doctor that benefited a carpenter that fixed the broken window of some engineers at AMD (a CPU maker), which benefits some fabric makers in China. This way, me making coffee in, say, the United Kingdom, can possibly persuade a fabrics supplier in China (that wants some AMD CPUs) to give me some of, say, 1 roll of his fabric, in return to me giving him ownership of 50 cups of coffee that I made.

With today's Internet and faster computers, it might be possible to solve such graph problems efficiently even with cheap mobile devices. Individual people may tune their local applications to value different works differently, based on their individual requirements, which is then used for trading parties to reach agreements, automatically as the application solves the graph problem.

I think, the reason humanity went to abstract trades by using gold or fiat is because they lacked the computational capacity that we have today. The Internet, and fast computers, is very recent innovations to our lives today. Not too long ago, e.g. 1980s, computers and internet were perhaps too slow for this.

However, now that we have much faster computers and Internet, I think there is a massive possibility to directly solve the graph problem, with all its details, as long as we have the assumptions in section 1.2.1 honoured.