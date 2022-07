France Boursorama

I checked my bank account today and I noticed that all my Europcar shares are gone. I heard that Europcar will be purchased by VOLKSWAGEN GROUP.

I received some letters from my bank asking me to choose one for 3 options and send them back the letter. it was a bit complicated letter with symbols, so I just ignored them.

does that mean that I just lost everything once VOLKSWAGEN bought Europcar? it's that simple ? :::