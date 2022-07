From Wikipedia article on foreign exchange reserves:

The central bank may, however, profit from a depreciation of the foreign currency or incur a loss on its appreciation.

Why does the depreciation of a foreign currency held in reserves yield a profit to the central bank holding these reserves?

I would think it’d be the opposite — if Country A has 50 of Country B’s currency in reserve and Country B’s currency depreciates, wouldn’t this reduce the value of the reserve (read: be a loss)?