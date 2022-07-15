0

In my exmample here, I'm talking about SPX spreads.

Say on Thursday I open a bear call spread expiring in 1 day on a Friday.

Now it's Friday morning, it's expiring today, and SPX has gapped up higher than both my strikes.

What would happen if I roll the sold call leg to a higher strike expiring on Monday? Leaving the bought call as it is. This brings in significant premium, but leaves a position I don't really understand and not sure how to think through the outcome.

Thanks if anyone can explain in pretty simple terms.

