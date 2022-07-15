I started to invest with a broker company without any knowledge about system how it works. Is it possible that they shows me that they sold the shares for much higher price as was the High value indicated that day on the stock market? Copy from the trade history:
|TRADE
|TYPE
|OPEN TIME
|CLOSE TIME
|SYMBOL
|VOLUME
|OPEN PRICE
|CLOSE PRICE
|TR-1562531
|Live Buy market
|24.06.2022 15:20:31
|24.06.2022 15:36:40
|PAYPAL
|100.00
|70.81500 EUR
|78.21500 EUR
In USD: the Open was 74.605, Close was 82.401
According the Market Insider Data Open-74.71, Close-77.68, Low-74.4 High-78.66
Can somebody check if such a Sell/Buy was real, please? Your advice will help me a lot in the decision how to deal with them.