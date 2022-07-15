-1

I started to invest with a broker company without any knowledge about system how it works. Is it possible that they shows me that they sold the shares for much higher price as was the High value indicated that day on the stock market? Copy from the trade history:

TRADE TYPE OPEN TIME CLOSE TIME SYMBOL VOLUME OPEN PRICE CLOSE PRICE
TR-1562531 Live Buy market 24.06.2022 15:20:31 24.06.2022 15:36:40 PAYPAL 100.00 70.81500 EUR 78.21500 EUR

In USD: the Open was 74.605, Close was 82.401

According the Market Insider Data Open-74.71, Close-77.68, Low-74.4 High-78.66

Can somebody check if such a Sell/Buy was real, please? Your advice will help me a lot in the decision how to deal with them.

6
  • I'm not following what you're asking. Can you try to clarify what happened and why you think it was wrong? In many countries brokerages are pretty well regulated, what country/brokerage does this pertain to?
    – Hart CO
    4 hours ago
  • are you sure the data you're looking at is in USD not EUR?
    – user253751
    2 hours ago
  • 3
    and: which broker is it? It is a bit shocking that you invest without knowing how it works because many scam companies like to ask you to invest without knowing how it works. A broker just does the trades you tell it to. If it did a trade, that you didn't tell it to, it's not a broker.
    – user253751
    2 hours ago
  • 2
    You "trade history" looks strange - it doesn't show you what price you actaully traded at? Or are they claiming they bought at 70.815 and sold for 78.215? This smells like a fake profit scam, where they ask you to "pay a fee" to retrieve your profit.
    – D Stanley
    2 hours ago
  • @DStanley I think it is showing the trade as a buy (at 15:20:31) + a sell (at 15:36:40)
    – user253751
    8 mins ago

