I started to invest with a broker company without any knowledge about system how it works. Is it possible that they shows me that they sold the shares for much higher price as was the High value indicated that day on the stock market? Copy from the trade history:

TRADE TYPE OPEN TIME CLOSE TIME SYMBOL VOLUME OPEN PRICE CLOSE PRICE TR-1562531 Live Buy market 24.06.2022 15:20:31 24.06.2022 15:36:40 PAYPAL 100.00 70.81500 EUR 78.21500 EUR

In USD: the Open was 74.605, Close was 82.401

According the Market Insider Data Open-74.71, Close-77.68, Low-74.4 High-78.66

Can somebody check if such a Sell/Buy was real, please? Your advice will help me a lot in the decision how to deal with them.