So I joined a startup last year. They gave me 50,000 options (ISO) with the exercise price of $0.4 per share. Currently I do not how many shares the company has in total, but in the print of the agreement I saw that the Cumulative Number of Shares is roughly 10,000,0000 shares.

Lately, the company is valued around 100 million dollars. Does this mean each share is worth $10? and if I exercise my shares, I need to pay $20K and My shares will worth $500K? What should I do? Should I exercise all my shares now? Or should I wait for the company to go public (or acquired)?

I really appreciate your help. I feel I am oversimplifying things here and something is missing. And if there's any documents helping me understand these better, please feel free to share.

Thanks

  • Is your startup privately held or has it gone public (had an IPO)?
    – shoover
    35 mins ago

