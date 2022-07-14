I live in the UK and through inheritance I have acquired a large amount of money (over 200K)

I will be soon investing this money in property. But while all the conveyancing process is going on it will have to stay in my current account. I am worried about how safe this is. I'm specifically worried about cybercrime, I do hear in the media that the threat of cybercrime in a bank is particularly high. A situation could occur where I cannot access my funds electronically.

Is storing this money in the bank my only option? I will have to release it to my solicitor once the property purchase completes, but this could be months away