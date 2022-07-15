10

I live in the UK and through inheritance I have acquired a large amount of money (over 200K).

I will be soon investing this money in property. But while all the conveyancing process is going on it will have to stay in my current account. I am worried about how safe this is. I'm specifically worried about cybercrime. I do hear in the media that the threat of cybercrime in a bank is particularly high. A situation could occur where I cannot access my funds electronically.

Is storing this money in the bank my only option? I will have to release it to my solicitor once the property purchase completes, but this could be months away.

Improve this question
New contributor
Aditya K is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
2
  • 7
    Cybercrime is NOT, despite what movies and fiction tells you, the act of hackers "breaking in" digital systems and taking your money. Insurance covers this, and so does legal liability. You carry no risk*. Real cybercrime are scams, and you legally authorize the deduction of the funds and are fully liable for your actions.
    – Nelson
    5 hours ago
  • 2
    * or risk that you can do anything about... government collapse will mean you lose your money, but you have bigger problems to worry about at that point.
    – Nelson
    5 hours ago

4 Answers 4

Reset to default
35

I do hear in the media that the threat of cybercrime in a bank is particularly high.

The media says all sorts of things. The biggest risk is you. For those few months, don't believe anyone calling you and saying that they are from your bank. Don't believe anyone who says you need to transfer your funds out. If you get an email from your solicitor telling you to use a different account for funds transfer, don't believe it - contact the solicitor by another means to check.

A situation could occur where I cannot access my funds electronically.

If you're worried about hacking, then that's a good thing!

Improve this answer
2
  • 26
    +1. Most "hacks" are actually social engineering attacks.
    – littleadv
    16 hours ago
  • 4
    Plus real hacks are covered by insurance. If someone really hacked into a bank and "took" all the money, insurance steps in, liability laws step in. The bank's customer doesn't take the hit. Even criminal activities like embezzlement and fraud are covered by insurance, so "hacks" that hurts the customer are ones where the customers legally authorized the fund withdrawal.
    – Nelson
    5 hours ago
16

Not addressing cybercrime, but thinking of other "safety" issues.

Your money is safe in just your current account for a period of 6 months, as a Temporary High Balance.

However, after those 6 months you should be aware that only the first £85,000 (for an individual account) or £170,000 (for a joint account) would be covered under the fscs cover scheme.

The risk of a bank failing is quite small but since the amount you've specified is higher than that amount, then you might want to consider splitting the money into separate accounts at different banks.

Improve this answer
New contributor
Damien_The_Unbeliever is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
4
  • 1
    >The risk of a bank failing is quite small. Call me a conspiracy theorist but that was said before 09/08 as well. While I agree that the failure of one specific bank might be small, I wouldn't count it out
    – SirHawrk
    5 hours ago
  • @SirHawrk: How many UK banks failed in 09/08? Even then the risk of any particular person experiencing bank failure was very low.
    – Jack Aidley
    3 hours ago
  • 1
    From 2008-2012 in the US alone there were 465. From 2003-2007 there were 10. Edit: My bad I misread UK for US. According to this; fscs.org.uk/news/fscs-news/book-closed-on-2008-banking-crisis 4 million bank accounts in the UK were caught in the 08 debacle
    – SirHawrk
    2 hours ago
  • "The risk of a bank failing is quite small". Two words: Northern Rock. (Or "Northern Wreck" as one news reporter accidentally called it live on air.) It's rare, but it does happen.
    – Pharap
    12 mins ago
6

The risk for giving hackers access to your bank account is quite low if you follow these rules:

  1. Your banks fraud department doesn't call you. (I actually asked Barclay's fraud department after a reasonably clever attempt, how I can distinguish between a real call and a scam. Their answer: It's a scam. We don't call you). If you get a call from your banks fraud department, it's a scam.

  2. Your bank never ever needs your passcodes, PIN numbers etc. They are the bank. They can get at everything without your help. So if anyone asks you for this information, it's a scam.

  3. Your bank never asks you to move money into another account to make it safe. They are the bank. They can block your account at any time. Or create a new account for you and move your money, if they wanted to, but there is no reason. If anyone asks you to move your money it is a scam.

  4. Calling your bank: To make sure you are actually calling the bank, hang up the phone, call someone you know personally and talk to them, hang up, then call the bank using a published number (for example on the bank of your card). Scammers can pretend that their calls come from your bank. They can also keep a call running when you hang up. That's why you call someone else (and talk to them), so the scammer's call is definitely hung up, and then you call a published number, so you will talk to the bank.

Improve this answer
2
  • In principle a scammer could defeat the check in step 4 by connecting you to your friend via the scam switchboard. Probably the step 4 technique isn't widespread enough for scammers to bother doing that.
    – bdsl
    1 hour ago
  • I've had calls from both HSBC's and First Direct's fraud (or similar) departments before – the principle of caution is still important but it's not out of the question for this to happen.
    – dbmag9
    1 hour ago
1

There is a risk that the bank that holds your funds suffers a major IT systems failure. If that happens, you might be unable to send or receive any funds, and if it went on for long enough, it is possible that your property deal would fall through.

I am in a similar situation and this is the risk that scares me the most, because I have absolutely no control over it. I have not been able to find any recent statistics but this gives you some idea of the scale of the issue as of a few years ago:

https://www.theguardian.com/money/2019/mar/04/uk-banks-hit-daily-by-it-failures-halting-payments-says-which

Improve this answer

Your Answer

Aditya K is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.