In June 2020, I had a biopsy (negative). At the time, I was “covered” by ACA-compliant insurance that was paid in full, in good standing, etc. I paid the required co-pay on the day of the procedure. The insurance company approved payment for the balance. (The word they kept using was “adjudicated”.) But they never actually paid the provider. The provider billed me for the balance.

I repeatedly called the billing office, and (when I could reach anyone) the insurance company. Each time, it seemed as though I’d resolved the issue. Each month, I got another bill, and started over. The insurance company went out of business at the end of the year. They sent out marketing material that included a phone number and a website to resolve issues. But the phone was never answered, and the website was just a landing page with a lot of links to “under construction” pages. So far I’ve refused to pay, and now it is being turned over to collection. Do I have any options here?