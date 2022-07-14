I'm currently invested with Ally Financial and their platform is very simple. I am looking for a new broker with a web-based trading platform with more features. Most importantly I want the ability to view the performance of my investments as a chart, and the ability to compare my portfolio with the S&P 500.

Currently I am using Yahoo Finance and Google Finance to compare my portfolio to the S&P 500, and I hate having to enter my transactions into these services every time I buy or sell a stock, I would love for this type of feature to be part of my broker's trading platform. Do any brokers have these kinds of features, preferably free of cost and web-based? If not web-based, is there a common trading program that I could use with Ally to gain these kinds of features?