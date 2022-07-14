I have to lock in two months for a rate in Quebec
My advisor suggested a variable rate. This is my first house and I really want to have a well thought out decision instead of blindly following someone else’s advice .
I personally don’t think variable is the way to go as I think the Bank of Canada will probably increase rates at least twice this year and probably more next year .
I know the overall benefits of fixed vs variable
I guess my question is what is the overall sentiment for inflation forecast . If it will keep on rising at least in The next few years , wouldn’t it be better to opt for fixed rates ?
What are your thoughts
Thanks!