I have to lock in two months for a rate in Quebec

My advisor suggested a variable rate. This is my first house and I really want to have a well thought out decision instead of blindly following someone else’s advice .

I personally don’t think variable is the way to go as I think the Bank of Canada will probably increase rates at least twice this year and probably more next year .

I know the overall benefits of fixed vs variable

I guess my question is what is the overall sentiment for inflation forecast . If it will keep on rising at least in The next few years , wouldn’t it be better to opt for fixed rates ?

What are your thoughts

Thanks!