0

I sold 100 shares of XYZ on June 30th. Then i sold the put on the same equity on July 15th. The put option expires on Aug 19th. Is it a wash sale if the option is exercised or not exercised? Please explain.

Improve this question

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.