Someone texted me in IG who introduce himself as a crypto trade expert and convinced me to invest in thier company Express Trader Profits. This company offers trading services in your behalf and you will be recieving a profit from your investment without doing nothing. I invested 126USD. So far so good. Now my profit is more than 9K USD. When I make a withdrawal the system bot ask me for the COT code.I recieved an emai.from.them saying that I need to fee 601USD for security and maintenance fee. My account will be in pending mode until made the payment. Is the COT code that I was asked to provide is related to this? Please advice. Thank you.