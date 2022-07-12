Wearing socks(vo) while sleeping in cold weather can help you retain heat and sleep better. So, should she wear socks (socks) at work every day even though the climate is warm? The fact that it has become a habit to wear socks to sleep can greatly help increase the value of your sleep and overall well-being. So what are those obvious benefits? In which case do you not wear socks while sleeping? Change the beneficial knowledge that we have to sleep better!

Why is it good to wear socks to sleep? As you may not be aware, the human body often goes through a process of increasing and decreasing body temperature throughout the day according to each individual's own circadian rhythms. At the penultimate day of the day, everyone's body will produce melatonin to get ready for sleep. At this point, your body temperature will also begin to drop and bring about the inherent drowsiness. In other words, lowering your body temperature late at night is a key factor in making it easier to fall asleep and this can be prompted by wearing socks while sleeping. According to a study, wearing socks late at night can increase blood flow and retain heat in the feet. This reduces core body temperature. The result is both moving you to sleep faster, being able to sleep more deeply, and increasing sleep value in general. 5 amazing benefits of wearing socks while sleeping

Wearing socks while sleeping not only makes it easier to enter a beautiful dream but also brings many other unexpected benefits. Let's find out now!

Wearing socks while sleeping has the ability to overcome sleep disorders? In fact, wearing socks to sleep does not help correct sleep disturbances. However, there is still evidence that warming the feet 20 minutes before bedtime is more likely to reduce symptoms of restless and unwell sleep. On the other hand, a study has shown that elderly people often cannot change their restless sleep with warm foot solutions . Therefore, it cannot be denied that wearing socks while sleeping is not the best option for all ages. Preventing perimenopausal

hot flashes Hot flashes during menopause are caused by the development of body temperature and hormone fluctuations, usually occurring while sleeping or just waking up. Therefore, people with professional knowledge believe that wearing socks at bedtime can help women sleep better and avoid hot flashes in the middle of the night. 3. Funding to reduce the manifestation of raynaud's symptoms Raynaud's symptoms are usually related to the capillaries and and the nerves that affect the capillaries in the hands and feet. People with this symptom will experience peripheral capillary spasm during freezing or dramatic episodes. Expressed through many manifestations such as changed shades, paresthesia, skin numbness, change in sensation ... In the medical field, dentists will encourage you to wear socks while sleeping to increase blood flow, keep heat and prevent colds, especially in winter. From there, it participates in changing the manifestations of raynaud's symptoms. 4. Preventing cracked feet One of the best ways to take care of yourself is really getting a good night's sleep. You can take advantage of this time of day to apply foot cream. Along with that is to wear socks (socks) when sleeping to help keep the feet constantly moist. Note that you need to make sure you wear clean socks every night and sometimes don't necessarily wear socks to prevent bacteria growth. 5. adjust sex life Although few people think, wearing socks while sleeping can help many couples adjust their sex lives more effectively. To explain this, many studies confirm that increasing blood flow and body temperature while wearing socks to bed can make you more successful during sex. Which shift do you not wear socks when sleeping? Not everyone is more likely to wear socks to bed. If you have anything to do with blood circulation, swelling in your feet or any other condition that limits your blood flow, don't wear socks to bed to avoid the risk to your health. the same goes for your child. Your best bet is to get a dentist's opinion on whether or not your child should wear socks to sleep. MissGoing to bed every day has a massive impact on your energy. Therefore, you can consider wearing socks (socks) when sleeping to help you sleep effectively. Not to mention, you have to combine it with a body massage to relieve drama and sleep better.