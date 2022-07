I have some problems with understanding a preferred stock and a perpetuity bond. Both have a fixed interest rate and both will never actually repay the notional amount. The only difference, is that one is equity and one is considered a loan.

Therefore, if I understand correctly, if there is no dividend (due to poor performance), a preferred stock will not pay dividend, while the bond will. But other than that, it's the same?

Is this correct? Or am I missing something?