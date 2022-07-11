0

I am a beginner investor for stocks. Last year I bought Draftkings stock 220 @ $68.00 but after merger with Golden Nugget on May 4 2022. My share Cost changed from $68 to $14.44. My 220 shares didn't changed only Cost is down to $14.44 I tried to figure it out and understand the merger rules. but I couldn't find the answer. I appreciate your time and help.

Draft Kings acquired (not merged with) Golden Nugget, so the share price was not directly adjusted. Your shares (and the cost basis) should not have changed.

Draft kings hasn't traded higher than $65 in the past 12 months, and has steadily declined from that high to under $12 now.

You did not lose money because of the acquisition (well, not directly - the acquisition could have been considered a failure); you lost money because the share price has declined steadily over the last year.

