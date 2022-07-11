Draft Kings acquired (not merged with) Golden Nugget, so the share price was not directly adjusted. Your shares (and the cost basis) should not have changed.

Draft kings hasn't traded higher than $65 in the past 12 months, and has steadily declined from that high to under $12 now.

You did not lose money because of the acquisition (well, not directly - the acquisition could have been considered a failure); you lost money because the share price has declined steadily over the last year.