I am a beginner investor for stocks. Last year I bought Draftkings stock 220 @ $68.00 but after merger with Golden Nugget on May 4 2022. My share Cost changed from $68 to $14.44. My 220 shares didn't changed only Cost is down to $14.44 I tried to figure it out and understand the merger rules. but I couldn't find the answer. I appreciate your time and help.
What exactly is your question?– glibdud2 hours ago
Are you certain it's the cost basis and not the current value that's changed? The acquisition (not merger) did not adjust DKNG's stock that I can see.– D Stanley1 hour ago
Draft Kings acquired (not merged with) Golden Nugget, so the share price was not directly adjusted. Your shares (and the cost basis) should not have changed.
Draft kings hasn't traded higher than $65 in the past 12 months, and has steadily declined from that high to under $12 now.
You did not lose money because of the acquisition (well, not directly - the acquisition could have been considered a failure); you lost money because the share price has declined steadily over the last year.