I am a beginner investor for stocks. Last year I bought Draftkings stock 220 @ $68.00 but after merger with Golden Nugget on May 4 2022. My share Cost changed from $68 to $14.44. My 220 shares didn't changed only Cost is down to $14.44 I tried to figure it out and understand the merger rules. but I couldn't find the answer. I appreciate your time and help.