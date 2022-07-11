I know AdjClose contains any corporate change for stock price. I am doing some mathematical analysis for stocks and I want to know what is the difference for Split-Adjusted stock price vs AdjClose and which one should I use?
Stack Exchange network consists of 180 Q&A communities including Stack Overflow, the largest, most trusted online community for developers to learn, share their knowledge, and build their careers.Visit Stack Exchange
Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange is a question and answer site for people who want to be financially literate. It only takes a minute to sign up.Sign up to join this community
I know AdjClose contains any corporate change for stock price. I am doing some mathematical analysis for stocks and I want to know what is the difference for Split-Adjusted stock price vs AdjClose and which one should I use?