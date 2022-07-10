0

Suppose the spot rates for 1 and 2 years are s_1 = 6.3% and s_2 =6.9% with annual compounding. What is the discount rate d(0,2)?

Improve this question
New contributor
HermioneCodes is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

HermioneCodes is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.