How do I check if I've reached the maximum yearly contribution amount for my Roth IRA Brokerage Account on Vanguard? I know that the limit for 2022 is $6,000, but I can't remember if I've contributed this year.
1 Answer
Both the amount you've contributed and the yearly maximum are shown when contributing to a Roth IRA in Vanguard.
- Login to Vanguard.
- Open your Account Overview.
- Under Balances, click the Roth IRA account you want to check.
- Click Transfer Money > Contribute to IRA
The amount you've contributed will be listed on the left under "Where's the money going?"