0

I pay 45k EMI on my investment property with 45lakh loan. My income is 90k and I get rent 15k. Is this profitable investment? I also get tax benefit of 2lakhs as negative income.

Improve this question
New contributor
Ganesh Nannaware is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

Ganesh Nannaware is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.