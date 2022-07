In the New York Public Transit system you can ride free once you have paid 12 fares. If 3 people are travelling with the same card the system will detect that there are 3 people and if they tap the card three times then it will count as 1 tap so after 36 trips they can all ride free of charge. If they instead used separate cards they can also ride free of charge after each of them pays 12 fares. So no matter how many cards they use they will be charged the same amount. Is this correct?