I'm a relatively new trader. My goal is trading with a longer-term horizon in mind. That is, I plan to rebalance on an annual/bi-annual basis, and purchase whenever I see reasonable/fair valuations. My country does not have capital gain taxes for assets held > 1 year, and trading commissions aren't too bad. I'm not in the US.

Let's say I see a stock I like. For example, consider Toyota, the car manufacturer/automaker. It is a Japanese company that is listed on the Tokyo stock exchange (TSEJ) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Is it better to purchase the asset on the non-US exchange, or the US-based one? What are the advantages/disadvantages of one over the other? The only things I considered so far are forex conversions, trading commissions and impending delisting (e.g. Chinese stocks). What am I missing?