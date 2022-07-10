I am trying to look at intraday trading movements (seeing the price line/candlesticks for the day) several months in the past for the sake of analysis. For example, on Binance, I would be able to click the "1m" (1 minute) interval, and go back in time years, for example to 2020, and look at the price movements at that time.

On Yahoo Finance, which is my preferred platform, I can do the same, but it is limited by about 1 month. Any other method (eg. using the date range function, zooming out in intervals, then zooming in etc) of trying to view 1m data more than 1 or so months in the past for any stock doesn't work and either results in "chart is not available", or the chart defaulting to 1 day intervals.

I've tried literally everything I can think of, so I was wondering if anyone could help?

Many Thanks, Mike