When buying an ETF through a trading platform I have the choice of asking for NAV price from the market makers or asking for a simple price, which I presume is just an intraday market price.

What's the difference between these two options, if I want to buy 100 shares? The prices given to me would be slightly different, so how as a buyer would I choose whether to select a NAV price or a market price? The settlement length seems a bit different for the two as well.