Back in 2021, I discovered you don’t have to do anything wrong nor receive a warning prior for getting accounts closed by the bank. The reason is so secret that most of their staff can’t access it.

I do receive a small income/grants from the United States in the form ach cheques or international wire transfers requiring to own your own iban. My previous bank let me sign a sworn statement telling that the income isn’t linked to trade and business there, that I’ve never been there and that I’m not a US person.

But such a thing doesn’t work with other French banks, which when requesting past statements, assume I’m subject to ɪʀɪꜱ tax reporting in the United States, and take the safe approach to refuse account opening.

Or most of the time, as a student I don’t earn enough money through working.

So I requested an account and was assigned Nickel which is ꜱᴇᴘᴀ only, meaning it can’t be used to receive funds from outside the eurozone.

Fortunately, my usd account at my previous bank ended up remaining open. Though with a catch : the banking agreement state the usd account must be linked to an account in euro for paying any fees which are normally in euros. But here come the not so funny part : in practice when receiving payments, headquarters is Ok to take the incoming transfer fees from the incoming money, but when cashing out, the software of the bank isn’t letting staff at the branch to perform any transfer. The staff at the branch initially let me talk to their managers at bank headquarters (which proved to not be in an upper position enough to request anything, a behaviour highlighted in here), but later refused testing workarounds which might have avoided The client doesn’t have an account in euro error message.

This means I’m having a checking account which despite not allowing overdraft, can only be used to receive money but not send anything ! Even sending to an account in France requires to pay fees up‑front, thus triggering The client doesn’t have an account in euro message.

I talked about the issue to a consumer league, and they noted what they are doing results in a breach of my account agreement, which stated that the client should be able to wire funds out. But they advised me against doing anything :

Nothing can be done online with a usd account at https://www.caisse-epargne.fr/bretagne-pays-de-loire/, so this means every request must be made orally, and that there’s very little stuff being written.

Given the French Flavor of ITIL tends to be, let the end‑user stuck with his issue (never escalate) instead of avoiding but still allowing it to escalate to a higher support level, acting legally and thus with the legal department is unlikely to result in the bug landing on the desk of the staff allowed to fix it.

They also noted the bank recently refused me to request relocating to a nearer branch after I moved with the stated reason they have too many clients (because you are normally only allowed to request stuff at your assigned branch). They lack the legal experience to determine if the bank might be able to legally somewhat revenge by closing the remaining account which would leave me out of options for receiving the planned batch of foreign company payments in the coming months, thus voiding them. Something I'm more concerned with than the actual one thousand dollars being stuck there.

Instead, they noted that while it no longer seems possible to have online banking in a US bank using foreign‑only documentation, with the field I’m pursuing I should be able one day enrol in a position high enough to open a ticket in their support system for getting the Intranet app modified along the money back.

But I got fired from my degree for failing to find an apprenticeship in time this year, and I’m approaching the legal age limit for qualifying as a student.