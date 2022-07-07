I feel like I'm underpaid at my current job and I question the value of my services. This is my first time working at a job like this but I've had experience with that sort of activity while volunteering in a technology center. Here is the details:

I'm currently a CS Student (second year) who is employed in a company that provides programming lessons for kids (ages 10-14).

I teach Python, Java, JavaScript and visual coding using Minecraft Education. The material for the sessions is provided by the employer and most of the lessons are held using Zoom for about an hour each. This are group sessions with about 5 to 8 kids in a group.

My job is to advance in the curriculum by one lesson each session and answer any questions raised in the WhatsApp groups. The jobs requires some skill in programming languages and general understanding of computer technology to properly execute the session.

I'm getting paid 17.30$ for an hour of session time, while any other activity (including preparations) is not calculated towards my salary. If my calculations are correct, the company makes in 5,500$ average for each course which lasts for 24 sessions, one session per week. This means my total revenue from a course is 415$, which is 7.5% of their profit. Usually, I work 18 hours in a month.

Is this percentage is enough payment for my work, considering that even 3 hours of consecutive sessions are strongly exhaustive and feel like an 8 hour shift?

How do I find my value as an asset and determine If I'm getting paid enough?

p.s: Even though it is pocket money, I am very dedicated to this work and the quality of the lessons is important to me.