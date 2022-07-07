I have noticed that FACTA, especially in Commonwealth countries, like the UK, has began to require elaborate and extensive information disclosures to open or maintain any bank account. For example, banks in the UK apparently require their account holders to declare all of their "assets" both real and financial. So, if we imagine an arab sheikh, they would require the sheikh to enumerate all of his bank accounts all over the world, all of his yachts, airplanes, houses, factories, mutual funds, etc, etc, etc, wherever in the world they might be. This is for ANY bank account, even an account with $1,000 in it.

So, how do arab sheikhs deal with this requirement? Is there some way for them to do banking in London without making these extensive declarations?