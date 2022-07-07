I have always error-ed on the side of over-paying my taxes on crypto currency in the past simply to avoid trouble down the road since it is a relatively new thing in terms of taxes.

This being said, Coinbase is now saying that trades between coins counts as a sale ... which I find to be interesting ... but am going along with it. However, I am at a point where I am considering moving my Coinbase holdings to a paper wallet for long term storage. If I make this transfer it should in theory not be taxable since I am moving it from one of my "accounts" to another one of my "accounts".

Come April of 2023 ... what do I need to prove that I should not be taxed for this transaction?