-1

I have always error-ed on the side of over-paying my taxes on crypto currency in the past simply to avoid trouble down the road since it is a relatively new thing in terms of taxes.

This being said, Coinbase is now saying that trades between coins counts as a sale ... which I find to be interesting ... but am going along with it. However, I am at a point where I am considering moving my Coinbase holdings to a paper wallet for long term storage. If I make this transfer it should in theory not be taxable since I am moving it from one of my "accounts" to another one of my "accounts".

Come April of 2023 ... what do I need to prove that I should not be taxed for this transaction?

Improve this question
New contributor
CaffeineAddiction is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

CaffeineAddiction is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.