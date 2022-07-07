I've been exploring my GnuCash data and noticed something I can't explain. In the Price Database, under Currencies->USD, I have 18 entries for a currency named after the fund VFIAX. All 18 have the same date (6/29/2022) and that date matches a transaction from one account where I hold that fund. The source columns is "temporary" and the type is "transaction".

What's strange is that the price for all 18 entries is 1000000/352760417, or 0.00283478517375718. That's not correct for the price of USD. The reason I noticed this is because some SQL I've written is pulling these prices and incorrectly calculating the value of my VFIAX holdings.

Are these safe to delete? Any idea how they got created in the first place? And why would a FUND create a price within currency/USD? I couldn't find answers in the mailing list archive or GC documentation.