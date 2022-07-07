I was recently studying 2008 research study by Yale researchers Ian Ayres and Barry J. Nalebuff in which they tell to use 2 to 1 leverage ratio while buying stocks in your young age and gradually lower the leverage ratio in retirement stages in order to maximize the returns? So I wonder how is this leverage ratio calculated? Lets say I keep 10,000 dollars as collateral in my brokerage account and ask for rest 10,000 dollars from the broker itself and invest entire 20,000 dollars in stocks. Is my leverage ratio 1:1 in this case? And how does this leverage help to reduce risk instead of increasing it ? Please help.