So my friend recently recasted/reamortized a loan. Initially, they had a principal loan balance of $13,000 at an interest rate of 5.99% over 7 years (84 months). They verified the loan company's monthly payment math by using this formula for calculating monthly loan payments.

They reamortized it at the same interest rate when they had 77 payments left. The bank officer told them to figure out their monthly recasted payment, they just had to add total remaining interest to the total remaining principal and then divided by the number of payments left. Is that a correct method to do this? Is there a "formula" where you can plug some numbers in to arrive at the same result?