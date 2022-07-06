I'm graduating with a PhD soon in the UK. Now I'm trying to figure out how much I am worth in the workforce and see higher wages in the USA. I don't know if the numbers are adjusted for things like cost of living and I think that's something that would very on the state you are in.

With all that in mind, I want to ask how do I convert a UK salary to a USA one?

It would be helpful if there was some kind of website I could look this up on. It would be even better if I can look it up for any country. I'm actually happy with just a formula and where to go to get the data.