0

I'm graduating with a PhD soon in the UK. Now I'm trying to figure out how much I am worth in the workforce and see higher wages in the USA. I don't know if the numbers are adjusted for things like cost of living and I think that's something that would very on the state you are in.

With all that in mind, I want to ask how do I convert a UK salary to a USA one?

It would be helpful if there was some kind of website I could look this up on. It would be even better if I can look it up for any country. I'm actually happy with just a formula and where to go to get the data.

Improve this question
New contributor
KryptoKing is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1
  • While I don't have a specific answer, some of the factors you'll need to consider are the state where the job is located, as taxes vary widely,(sometimes down to municipality), and healthcare costs, as it will be radically different from what you are used to even if you get employer sponsored insurance. A higher salary may also include longer expectations of work hours (with far fewer employee protection laws), and probably a lower amount of paid vacation.
    – windwally
    1 min ago

1 Answer 1

Reset to default
0

There's not a straight conversion. I don't know how widely salaries vary in the UK, bunt in the US, they can be very different depending on not only the local cost of living, but how the market is for those jobs. Even cost of living is somewhat of a guess, since different people have different lifestyles that may or may not align with the "average" cost of living.

You could get a bit of a baseline by just looking at currency exchange rates, and maybe a little close by looking at cost-of-living indexes, but you might find that jobs in different areas pay more or less than what currency rates and cost of living alone would show. It all matters where you want to live and how well you can negotiate your salary.

Your Answer

KryptoKing is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.