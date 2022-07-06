0

Hi I very new to this community. Quite recently I have started to pay attention towards the financial part of my life. For me, finance pretty much involved saving money and not borrowing ( either pay off credit card debt in the same cycle or trying to get my mortgage to zero)

  • I have HSA which I plan to max out
  • I have a 401K with basic employer match which I max out
  • I have a 529 account
  • I have a brokerage account via Fidelity
  • I am not eligible for Roth IRA
  • I dont have any other IRA / Roth accounts. Should I be needing one if I 20-25 more years before retirement?

I need some guidance what type of assests should I be investing per account type.

Could someone recommend good resources that give more in-depth information about these. Some of the youtube videos are quite mis-leading or try to upsell investment tools.

