I've been looking around for some ways to exchange INR into USD but I can't seem to find anything that quite fits what I'm looking for. I (as a company) need to exchange quite a large amount of INR to USD on a regular basis. I know there are some limits for transferring money out of India but I don’t know if they only apply for Indian citizens or for companies as well. I’m not a Indian citizen and my company also isn’t registered in India. Does everyone know what I can do? Do I have to register my company in India so I can do such transfers?