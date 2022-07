Yes, you absolutely are.

You're not "withdrawing" $5000, it's not a savings account.

You bought X BTC for $5K, now you have X BTC worth $6K. To get 5K out of it, you'll need to sell 5/6th of X BTC. Your basis would be 5/6th of the $5K you paid for the X BTC, and your gain would be the remaining difference (1/6th of the $5K you realized).