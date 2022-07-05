If a European bank at which you have an account keeps debiting illegal account management charges from said account (e.g. an arbitrary 300% of the amount contractually agreed) and doesn't react to complaints, is there technically any way to block further debits and maybe even enforce a SEPA direct debit charge back as guaranteed by EU regulation for 8 weeks from the booking date? So are debits conducted by banks from their own accounts the same legally as any other direct debit by 3rd parties?

Or to dumb down the question: Who would be the "bigger fish" with regard to EU banks that private customers can get involved in their own interest? Are there some financial regulators/enforcers/institutions/agencies in EU law that keep banks in check when they misbehave?

Clarifications as per request: