-1

If the European bank at which you have an account keeps debiting illegal charges from said account (e.g. an arbitrary 300% of the amount contractually agreed) and doesn't react to complaints, is there technically any way to block further debits and maybe even enforce a SEPA direct debit charge back (as guaranteed by EU regulation for 8 weeks from the booking date)? Are debits conducted by your own bank the same legally as any other direct debit by 3rd parties?

Improve this question
New contributor
kerstin92 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
10
  • I think specific context of your concern with an example would help.
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    33 mins ago
  • Hi, what do you mean by "specific"? My bank account number and exact fees? :) Also, an example for what exactly? Isn't the depth and scope of the information provided in the question already perfect for giving an answer?
    – kerstin92
    26 mins ago
  • 1
    You want the bank to do a chargeback on itself? How would that even work? You can always close the account, of course, or sue with the local courts/regulators.
    – littleadv
    24 mins ago
  • For example - what do you mean by 'illegal charge'? What type of entity is debiting you? [it is unclear the way you suggest 'debited by your bank vs another, seems to mean debited by a vendor who uses your bank vs one which uses a diff bank] Also, you are saying '300% of agreed price', which to me implies you think there's a breach of contract with the person charging you, but... does your bank see that as 'illegal'?
    – Grade 'Eh' Bacon
    23 mins ago
  • @littleadv You've just rephrased my question in your own words - that's not an answer
    – kerstin92
    22 mins ago

0

Reset to default

Your Answer

kerstin92 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.