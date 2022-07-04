If the European bank at which you have an account keeps debiting illegal account management charges from said account (e.g. an arbitrary 300% of the amount contractually agreed) and doesn't react to complaints, is there technically any way to block further debits and maybe even enforce a SEPA direct debit charge back (as guaranteed by EU regulation for 8 weeks from the booking date)? Are debits conducted by your own bank the same legally as any other direct debit by 3rd parties?