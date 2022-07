Closed. This question needs . This question needs details or clarity . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Add details and clarify the problem by editing this post. Closed 47 mins ago. Improve this question

If the European bank at which you have an account keeps debiting illegal account management charges from said account (e.g. an arbitrary 300% of the amount contractually agreed) and doesn't react to complaints, is there technically any way to block further debits and maybe even enforce a SEPA direct debit charge back (as guaranteed by EU regulation for 8 weeks from the booking date)? Are debits conducted by your own bank the same legally as any other direct debit by 3rd parties?