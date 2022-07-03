Please see the image of the Implied volatility of different strike prices separated by 100 points. This is the recorded data of the actual market.

As it can be clearly observed that the Implied volatility of all strikes moves almost with 1 correlation. But the market activity during different strikes was very different. The market volumes were high at the strikes 15600CE and 15700CE. And the Volumes at 15400CE were very low. It seems that the Implied Volatility is manipulated. Please explain why this high correlation is seen in the market.