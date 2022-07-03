I don't know how appropriate this question is, but I need your help. I'm in Turkey right now, I'm going to buy dollar-based products, but Turkey's exchange rate system is very volatile and it is always on the rise. and I don't know what to do, I don't know if it's better to buy now or wait. I'm scared of if dolar become more cheaper after i make shopping.
I’m voting to close this question because personal finance is off-topic here. You could try googling "exchange rate futures".– Giskard2 hours ago
There is no good answer for this question, because there is no way to predict how rates will move with any accuracy. It also requires a thorough understanding of the factors making Turkey's currency so volatile, and I doubt you'll find such an expert here. The best answer is to use your best judgment and be ready to live with whatever the outcome is.