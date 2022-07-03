1 hour ago . This question was migrated from Economics Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

I don't know how appropriate this question is, but I need your help. I'm in Turkey right now, I'm going to buy dollar-based products, but Turkey's exchange rate system is very volatile and it is always on the rise. and I don't know what to do, I don't know if it's better to buy now or wait. I'm scared of if dolar become more cheaper after i make shopping.