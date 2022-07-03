Please consider an investor who has 400K in stocks in an individual account at a brokerage firm. He also has a living revocable trust which also has an account at the same brokerage firm. The value of the living revocable trust is 300K.

There is no TOD (transfer on death) on the individual account and the person's will leaves everything to the living trust.

Will both accounts be fully covered by SIPC? That is, will both accounts have a separate 500K limit on the SPIC coverage or will SIPC consider both accounts to be the same account and apply the 500K limit to both accounts?