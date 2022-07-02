I was looking at bond yields on Fidelity and noticed a few outliers.

The tables below show the 'Highest' and 'Median' yields.

Note the outliers - Agency/GSE 10yr and Corp AAA 2yr - where the highest yields are 1.01 and 2.57 points higher respectively. Looking further the outliers appear to be

Federal Farm Credits Bond : FEDERAL FARM CR BKS BOND 4.70000% 06/29/2032

PEFCO: PRIVATE EXPT FDG CORP NOTE 2.45000% 07/15/2024

I assume the higher yield implies higher credit risk. Is that correct? Any idea why that would be? Why would credit risk be higher for only the 10yr period and not for 5yr or 20yr periods? Is there another explanation?