Say there's a family of four living on one income. The income level is moderate, say in the $80-100k per year range, they live simply and budget carefully, and have a relatively comfortable, debt-free (including the house) lifestyle. All this to say, they do not have a hardship, nor a need to apply for any government-funded insurance plans.

Their employer covers 80% of the health insurance cost, but the family's portion is still upwards of $500/month. Is there any way for them to elect to pay basic things (well-checks, other doc visits, medications, etc.) out of pocket and find a non-employer-connected, catastrophe-only policy? All family members are healthy and require very little healthcare at all. I'm certain they would be money ahead in the end -- it would probably cost them far less than the $6,000 a year they are paying now for kitchen-sink policy.

They did research the other policy choice at work, by the way. The premium was lower but only by a few percent, and the plan would have them paying almost all these basic needs out of pocket.