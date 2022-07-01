0

Say there's a family of four living on one income. The income level is moderate, say in the $80-100k per year range, they live simply and budget carefully, and have a relatively comfortable, debt-free (including the house) lifestyle. All this to say, they do not have a hardship, nor a need to apply for any government-funded insurance plans.

Their employer covers 80% of the health insurance cost, but the family's portion is still upwards of $500/month. Is there any way for them to elect to pay basic things (well-checks, other doc visits, medications, etc.) out of pocket and find a non-employer-connected, catastrophe-only policy? All family members are healthy and require very little healthcare at all. I'm certain they would be money ahead in the end -- it would probably cost them far less than the $6,000 a year they are paying now for kitchen-sink policy.

They did research the other policy choice at work, by the way. The premium was lower but only by a few percent, and the plan would have them paying almost all these basic needs out of pocket.

  • If the employer pays 80% and you still have to pay $500/mo, then how much is the total, $2500/mo? That's quite expensive, maybe your employer should shop around...
    – littleadv
    1 hour ago
  • Indeed. I approximated the numbers, but between employer and employee is really does cost in excess of $30,000.
    – nuggethead
    2 mins ago

What you are looking for is called a High Deductible health plan (HDHP). The way it works is that you pretty much pay for all medical costs up to a few thousand dollars per person/year, and the insurance kicks in above that deductible like any other insurance. An additional benefit of a HDHP is that having this type of plan allows you to open a Health Savings Account (HSA) where you can deposit money tax free to be used for medical expenses. The trick is that the money HAS to be be used for medical expenses once it is in the account (with some exceptions).

These plans are usually much cheaper than a standard HMO or PPO plan.

  • But are these available NOT through an employer?
    – nuggethead
    2 mins ago

