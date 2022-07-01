I am currently studying for the FRM exam, and I come from a mathematics background rather than a finance background. I am learning about CCPs and find them to be an interesting topic, but I find myself confused about how the auction process works if there is a default by a member. An excerpt from my study materials says

When a member defaults, rather than closing out the trades at market value, the CCP typically auctions off the trades to surviving members through an auctioning process. Participating in the auctioning process is in the best interest of the members in order to minimize their losses that would otherwise occur with lower market prices or with the use of default fund contributions.