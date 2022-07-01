24 mins ago . This question was migrated from Law Stack Exchange because it can be answered on Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Migrated

My lender (bank) after free valuation of a flat which I'm purchasing requested the following 4 fire safety questions:

Has a risk assessment of the materials that make up the external walls of the building been undertaken (carried out) in accordance with the latest Government advice? Did the review result in any remedial works required to the building following the review? Where remedial work was requested as part of the review please also provide the following: Has the work commenced/been completed? Will any costs be passed on to the leaseholders? Please note we don’t require an EWS1 form or any other cladding supporting documentation to be sent to us.

The management of the building replied YES to all questions without further clarification which suggest all fire safety work has been completed.

However, based on the answers on the form, lender declined a mortgage offer based on the valuation checks saying property doesn't meet their lending policy (I think the above questionnaire was a main reason), without asking about any further documents about the certificates (e.g. EWS1) or costs involved.

The purpose of EWS1 form is to prove that the building is safe after cladding crisis in the UK and the building already received the highest A1 rating, but the lender didn't require that.

How I can prove to the lender that the building is safe (and meet fire-safety requirements) if they don't want to accept External Wall Fire Review (EWS1)? Are there any other forms, reviews or regulations that they should accept?

Also, what could be the real reason the bank did not accept the application?

To clarify, I am a first time buyer purchasing a flat in a tall building in London.