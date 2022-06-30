You are being scammed. You did the right thing by asking! (Note: we are just people you do not know on the internet, but you will get legit information.) There is no money and no boyfriend.

Also, don’t try to figure out all the steps of the scam. Part of the scam is to misdirect you into thinking “This is not a scam because they sent me some money.” Don’t talk to the “boyfriend.” Don’t talk to his “manager.” Don’t talk to his “sister.” They will say something designed to make you doubt that it is a scam. Back in the old days, “con game” was short for “confidence game.” Even if you are thinking “They can’t get anything from me, I’m broke anyway,” they can use your account to launder stolen money. Then you get a visit from nice men and ladies in suits with badges.

If you really want to know, look at many of the questions on this site with the scam tag. Including the duplicate in the comments.

Sorry to be the bearer of bad news, but great job on recognizing something was not quite right and asking for help!