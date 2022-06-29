I have some basic knowledge of how options operate. I have limited practical experience buying calls, and puts. I never tried shorting options, and before doing so, wanted to clarify some basic questions.

am I right that terms “short selling” and “writing” in case of options mean the same thing? in my brokerage account (interactive brokers), I don’t see anything like “write option”. I see only “buy” and “sell”. So, if sell an option that I don't own, I basically “write” it? am I right that: when I sell options (that I don’t have), nothing like borrowing happens (like in short-selling stocks, when behind the scenes you borrow stocks from someone else). am I right that: when I sell options (that I don’t have), I “create” them?

And the last question:

Let's say stock FOO trades at price $P. I sold 10 out of the money put options with the strike price $S < $P. Now, when I login to my IB account, I’m seeing smith like “FOO (put $S) -10” indicating that I have a short position of size -10. One day stock price drops below $S to price $T < $S The put options holder now decides to exercise all 10 options and sells 10 x 100 = 1000 stocks at price $S to me. I’m obliged to buy them. In that case, am I right, that if I login to my IB account I’ll observe that:

I no longer hold FOO (put $S) -10” position

Instead there will be a long position of stock FOO +1000

I'll also observe that I have less cash, because I was obliged to buy 1000 of FOO stocks

So, those changes will happen to my account even though I didn't do any actions myself? simply because somebody exercised options that I wrote?