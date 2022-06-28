Almost 2 decades ago I had identity theft and they maxed out my card. I lived with it (and terrible credit) and could not discharge it or pay it off.

Some years ago this all fell off my record and is no longer present on my credit report. I was never sued, and have not been contacted about it.

My concern is what happens if I open a bank account or credit card under the same bank that had that debt. I don't even remember what it was but I remember the name of the card, it is also a bank.

Can they physically take my money if I open an account with them to pay the bad debt? I have avoided them for a long time due to this fear. But there is an appealing travel credit card offer they have which I am interested in, but I don't want to risk my money which would defeat any benefit.

Alternatively, if it's a credit card, can they add your old debt to your balance?